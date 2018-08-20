‘What’s going on here?’ Burglars bust into unlocked homes, cut through screens to commit crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY -- Police say burglars in two North Shore communities are forcing their way into homes by cutting through the screens of doors and open windows.

For some people in Whitefish Bay, home does not feel as safe these days.

"I was a little worried as a single mom. What's going on here? I can't sleep with the windows open now?" asked Carrie Wendt, a Whitefish Bay resident.

Wendt said she is new to the neighborhood.

"My neighbor's car was stolen out of his driveway. We had another report of thieves getting into a window and getting car keys and stealing that car out of the garage," said Wendt.

This past weekend, both Shorewood and Whitefish Bay experienced a different kind of thieving.

"In the last four days, Whitefish Bay has had four burglaries where the bad guys have gone into the victim's houses while they slept. Two of the houses were unlocked. Two of them, they cut the screens and screen porches," said Whitefish Bay Police Chief Michael Young.

Whitefish Bay police believe the incidents are related. One of the stolen cars had been recovered as of Monday, Aug. 20. With information being left behind by the crooks, police said it is only a matter of time before arrests are made.

"I think it's a group of kids, probably late adolescents, early 20s, anywhere from three to 10," said Young.

But like a good fishing hole, the thieves keep coming back. Police say if residents want to stay safe, they should start by locking their doors.

"All of us have to look out for ourselves in a new way," said Wendt.

If you have any information on these burglaries, you're urged to contact police.