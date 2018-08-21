August 21
-
August 6, 2018
-
TMZ: HGTV to expand ‘Brady Bunch’ house, duplicate the show’s look inside, and then sell it
-
Noah’s Ark Waterpark celebrates National Family Fun Month with free admission for kids
-
Experience the Racine Zoo’s adult only version of the ‘taste of Racine’
-
Ritz crackers, Ritz Bits products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination
-
-
Cheese curds and food trucks: Get a look inside the curd wagon that’s hitting the streets this summer
-
‘The emergency need remains:’ Red Cross blood shortage continues, critical call for type O blood
-
‘Swim at your own risk:’ Waukesha County lifeguard-staffed beaches make switch for end of swim season
-
Chief Morales, city leaders to speak out Monday afternoon after 15 homicides in August
-
Police: Woman shot, killed near 30th and Vine; 16th homicide in August
-
-
A look at Chocolate Falls, Stanford Art Glass Studio and The Menomonee Falls Farmers Market
-
August 17, 2018
-
August 16, 2018