Cudahy business owner honored for effort to support fallen officer’s family: ‘Jen’s Sweet Treats Day’

CUDAHY — Support continues to pour in for the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski. A woman with a generous heart will be recognized Wednesday, Aug. 22 for her efforts to help the family.

Jennifer Clark, the owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy raised a huge amount of money to help the Michalski family. Her efforts are being recognized with a special proclamation.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Clark.

Clark has gained a reputation for giving back to the community.

“I grew up a Marine brat. My dad was in the Marine Corps,” said Clark.

She has raised thousands of dollars to support the Honor Flight program, delivering more than $20,000 in the last three years, with another fundraiser planned in November, but after the death of Officer Michalski on July 25, Clark was compelled to do something more.

“I know what it’s like to lose a spouse. It’s not fun. It’s really hard,” said Clark.

She started a fundraiser for Michalski’s family, and it was richer than her chocolate frosting. One-hundred percent of profits were handed over — generating $11,500 for Michalski’s widow in just one weekend.

“That’s the kind of generosity you and your staff have,” said Cudahy Mayor John Hohenfeldt.

Mayor Hohenfeldt couldn’t let this act of generosity go unnoticed — making a citywide declaration for Wednesday, Aug. 22.

“Jennifer Clark’s Jen’s Sweet Treats Day,” said Mayor Hohenfeldt.

Clark said her Wednesday would be spent thinking about the Michalski family.

“They are free to do with it what they want. Spend it on the grandbabies, make a memorial, do a scholarship — do whatever,” said Clark.

Michalski was a Cudahy High School graduate.

There’s another way to help his family. The SafeHouse and Newsroom Pub in Milwaukee will donate half of all proceeds Wednesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. to support the family.