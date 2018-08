× Did your city make the list of 20 safest in Wisconsin?

BAYSIDE — Safewise.com has put together a list of the 20 safest cities in Wisconsin — based on the number of reported violent crimes in each city, according to 2016 FBI crime report statistics.

According to Safewise, in the 20 cities on this list, violent crimes made up less than 2.5 percent of all crimes reported, according to the most recent FBI crime report. All of them reported less than one violent crime per 1,000 people in 2016, and the top five reported zero.

The report says these cities also have relatively low rates of property crime — on average, 70 percent less than nationally.

Safewise notes that nationally, violent crime increased 3 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Below is the ranking of Wisconsin’s safest cities, according to Safewise.com:

1) Freedom

Population: 6,098

Total crime: 0 percent violent, 100 percent property

2) Beaver Dam Township

Population: 3,887

Total crime: 0 percent violent, 100 percent property

3) Bayside

Population: 4,417

Total crime: 0 percent violent, 100 percent property

4) Fox Point

Population: 6,754

Total crime: 0 percent violent, 100 percent property

5) Sauk Prairie

Population: 4,640

Total crime: 0 percent violent, 100 percent property

6) Hartland

Population: 9,239

Total crime: 1.82 percent violent, 98.18 percent property

7) Grand Rapids

Population: 7,466

Total crime: 1.35 percent violent, 98.65 percent property

8) Hobart-Lawrence

Population: 13,793

Total crime: 3.28 percent violent, 96.72 percent property

9) Elm Grove

Population: 6,222

Total crime: 1.25 percent violent, 98.75 percent property

10) Cedarburg

Population: 11,488

Total crime: 2.47 percent violent, 97.53 percent property

11) Slinger

Population: 5,232

Total crime: 1.41 percent violent, 98.59 percent property

12) Geneva Town

Population: 5,050

Total crime: 1.61 percent violent, 98.39 percent property

13) Richland Center

Population: 4,980

Total crime: 1.56 percent violent, 98.44 percent property

14) Muskego

Population: 24,876

Total crime: 2.69 percent violent, 97.31 percent proper

15) Town of Oconomowoc

Population: 8,662

Total crime: 14.29 percent violent, 85.71 percent property

16) Kewaskum

Population: 4,117

Total crime: 2.63 percent violent, 97.37 percent property

17) Mequon

Population: 24,114

Total crime: 3.05 percent violent, 96.95 percent property

18) Sheboygan Falls

Population: 7,849

Total crime: 5.71 percent violent, 94.29 percent property

19) Delafield

Population: 7,194

Total crime: 1.20 percent violent, 98.80 percent property

20) Sturtevant

Population: 6,958

Total crime: 4.44 percent violent, 95.56 percent property