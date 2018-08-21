Family of son with autism fights to keep his pet ducks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Dyke family says their son, Dylan, needs his pet ducks. Dylan has autism. His ducks, Bill and Nibbles, are his closest companions.

Dylan's parents, Jen and Mark, say the ducks bring out the best in their son, providing a listening ear and comfort for him when he's feeling anxious.

However, complaints from neighbors calling Bill and Nibbles a nuisance were brought to the township's attention.

Now, on Wednesday, the Georgetown Township Zoning Board in Michigan, will decide whether or not to approve a variance that would allow Bill and Nibbles to stay with Dylan.

Dylan's parents say they're willing to work with neighbors and the neighborhood Home Owners Association to find a solution. In the meantime, they're hoping for good news on Wednesday with the Zoning Board's approval.

For more information on the ruling the Zoning Board will make on Wednesday, you can find the full ordinance and variance online.