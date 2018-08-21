Totals: Heavy rain soaks southern Wisconsin; western Dane County hit hardest

Heavy rain causes flooding in Madison area

MILWAUKEE — Soaking rain poured on southern Wisconsin late Monday, Aug. 20 through Tuesday morning — and the National Weather Service is reporting its first rainfall totals of this latest storm. They are listed below (totals are noted in inches and may be updated later):

  • Middleton (Dane Co.): 11.63
  • Shorewood Hills (Dane Co.): 9.6
  • Verona (Dane Co.): 9.2
  • Cross Plains (Dane Co.): 8.13
  • Mount Horeb (Dane Co.): 7.32
  • Maple Bluff (Dane Co.): 4.14
  • Beaver Dam: 3.5
  • Cottage Grove: 3.18
  • Germantown: 3.16
  • Milwaukee: 2.62
  • Mayville: 1.99
  • Port Washington: 1.63
  • Greenfield: 1.49
  • Franklin: 1.05
  • Jackson: 1.8
  • Hartford: 1.58
  • West Bend: 2.82
  • Elkhorn: 1.28
  • East Troy: 0.42
  • Darien: 0.21