Totals: Heavy rain soaks southern Wisconsin; western Dane County hit hardest
MILWAUKEE — Soaking rain poured on southern Wisconsin late Monday, Aug. 20 through Tuesday morning — and the National Weather Service is reporting its first rainfall totals of this latest storm. They are listed below (totals are noted in inches and may be updated later):
- Middleton (Dane Co.): 11.63
- Shorewood Hills (Dane Co.): 9.6
- Verona (Dane Co.): 9.2
- Cross Plains (Dane Co.): 8.13
- Mount Horeb (Dane Co.): 7.32
- Maple Bluff (Dane Co.): 4.14
- Beaver Dam: 3.5
- Cottage Grove: 3.18
- Germantown: 3.16
- Milwaukee: 2.62
- Mayville: 1.99
- Port Washington: 1.63
- Greenfield: 1.49
- Franklin: 1.05
- Jackson: 1.8
- Hartford: 1.58
- West Bend: 2.82
- Elkhorn: 1.28
- East Troy: 0.42
- Darien: 0.21