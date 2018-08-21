‘Likes fast cars and easy money:’ US Marshals seek cocaine dealer, on the run since last April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a man who has been on the run since April of 2017. He has a concerning criminal history, and his lack of supervision is a danger to the community.

"His way of making a living (is) cocaine and he self-admitted that he's been selling since the age of 15," the agent on his case said.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Larry Lawrence, 27.

"Basically Mr. Lawrence likes fast cars and easy money," said the agent on his case.

Lawrence was convicted in 2011 for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also convicted for manufacturing and delivering cocaine. He ran away while on parole in April of 2017.

"There's concern that he's back to his old ways and that's how he's proving for his family," said the agent on his case.

Lawrence stands 6'4" tall and weighs 235 pounds. There's no shortage of tattoos that could help identify him. He has the phrases "love is pain," "keep it 100" and "money is the root of all evil" tattooed on his body, but perhaps the most identifiable tattoo is the one across his neck.

"One of the tattoos that will really stick out to anyone that comes into contact with him is 'E' as in 'Edward,' 'M' as in 'Mary' and 'B' as in 'boy,'" said the agent on his case.

Lawrence often wears a gold grill. U.S. Marshals say he's known to hang out on the north and west side of Milwaukee. He is often seen around 37th and Burleigh.

"He needs to be held responsible," said the agent on his case.

U.S. Marshals are asking for your help locating him. If you know where he might be, you're encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at (414) 297-3707.