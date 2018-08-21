× Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will no longer honor detainer requests from ICE after ACLU request

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has a new policy to stop enforcing ICE detainers.

It is in response to an ACLU request earlier in August.

Under the policy, deputies will no longer honor detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold immigrants who would otherwise be released.

The ACLU urged Milwaukee County and other local sheriffs to stop honoring detainers because they violate the constitutional rights of persons detained.

ACLU Wisconsin issued this statement:

“In response to an ACLU request earlier this month, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office today will no longer honor detainer requests from ICE to hold immigrants who would otherwise be released. A copy of the new policy is available below. The ACLU urged Milwaukee County and other local sheriffs to stop honoring detainers because they violate the constitutional rights of persons detained. The ACLU of Wisconsin recently released a report describing the policies of Sheriff’s Departments across Wisconsin concerning ICE detainers and other cooperation with federal immigration authorities. We are happy to see the Milwaukee County Sheriff make changes respecting the rights of immigrants in the Milwaukee community.”

