Milwaukee police: Argument leads to shooting, 33-year-old victim with serious injuries

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old victim is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot on Milwaukee’s south side on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 21.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened near 16th and Lincoln shortly after 2 p.m. Officials say a known suspect was involved in an argument with the victim earlier in the day. The suspect followed the victim to his residence and discharged a firearm, striking the victim.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.