New power cruiser, CVO motorcycles among 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson pulled the wraps off some of its 2019 models on Tuesday, Aug. 21 — and they include a new power cruiser and three new CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations) bikes.

The all-new FXDR 114 features the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, the most powerful engine available for H-D’s Softail motorcycle. Riders will also find a lightweight cast aluminum swing arm, a racing-style front fork and a mono shock rear suspension.

The FXDR 114 is the tenth Harley-Davidson model based on the Softail platform introduced in 2018 — and the latest in a line of 100 high-impact motorcycles the company plans to introduce by 2027.

H-D also unveiled three 2019 CVO bikes — the CVO Street Glide, CVO Limited and CVO Road Glide. The CVO lineup includes H-D’s Boom! Box GTS infotainment system standard on all three bikes.

Check out all of the 2019 Harley-Davidson lineup