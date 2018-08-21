NWS: ‘Possible tornado may have touched down in the Delavan area’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAVAN -- National Weather Service personnel will be conducting a storm survey of the Delavan area in Walworth County on Tuesday, Aug. 21. This, after a possible tornado may have touched down around 8 p.m. Monday.

The NWS will be surveying a possible tornado in Delavan tomorrow morning. Reports of damage along with some video evidence, thanks to Adam Zerbach. #wiwxhttps://t.co/oM1RDfu1JF — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 21, 2018

Heavy rain was falling across southeast Wisconsin Monday, with a flash flood watch in effect through Tuesday morning. In the Madison area, the NWS issued a flash flood warning, with the NWS reporting between four to seven inches of rain as of about 8 p.m.

Record or near record one day rainfall for Wisconsin may have been broken just west of Madison. Detailed gauge reports will begin rolling in pic.twitter.com/989V9QHiMB — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 21, 2018

