NWS: ‘Possible tornado may have touched down in the Delavan area’

DELAVAN -- National Weather Service personnel will be conducting a storm survey of the Delavan area in Walworth County on Tuesday, Aug. 21. This, after a possible tornado may have touched down around 8 p.m. Monday.
Heavy rain was falling across southeast Wisconsin Monday, with a flash flood watch in effect through Tuesday morning. In the Madison area, the NWS issued a flash flood warning, with the NWS reporting between four to seven inches of rain as of about 8 p.m.
