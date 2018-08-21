‘Quality cheese:’ The Village Cheese Shop offers fine meats, wines, and gourmet accompaniments

While the shop is founded on quality cheese, we are also proud to offer fine meats, wines, and gourmet accompaniments. Our wines are hand selected, representing small, traditional producers with a focus on value.

We also provide distinctive accompaniments such as cured meats and charcuterie, tinned fish, jams, crackers, nuts, sea salts, cheese boards and knives. Cheese lovers can enjoy our cheese and charcuterie boards, sandwiches, or a salad with a glass of wine at our cheese bar.