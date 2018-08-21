‘Quality cheese:’ The Village Cheese Shop offers fine meats, wines, and gourmet accompaniments

WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Village Cheese Shop in Wauwatosa. They offer fine meats, cheeses, and wines along with other gourmet accompaniments.
About The Village Cheese Shop (website)
What we offer:
-
The best in artisan and farmstead cheeses from producers in the region, across the country and Europe.
-
Top customer service to the community.
-
Excellence and value while representing the local and traditional.
Local and Traditional:
While the shop is founded on quality cheese, we are also proud to offer fine meats, wines, and gourmet accompaniments. Our wines are hand selected, representing small, traditional producers with a focus on value.
We also provide distinctive accompaniments such as cured meats and charcuterie, tinned fish, jams, crackers, nuts, sea salts, cheese boards and knives. Cheese lovers can enjoy our cheese and charcuterie boards, sandwiches, or a salad with a glass of wine at our cheese bar.