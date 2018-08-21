Recognize him? Suspect wanted for using counterfeit $20 bills in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menononee Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to buy various Nike clothes. The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 20.

Police released surveillance photos that appear to show the suspect at a Kohl’s department store.

According to police, the suspect left in an early 2000s, Pontiac G6 with a rear spoiler and wide rocker panel moldings.

Authorities describe the suspect as a male, black, 25 to 35 years old, standing 5’8″ to 5’11” tall, with a medium build. His hair is short to medium in length with a somewhat receding hairline. The suspect was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a gold collar and writing on the front, black athletic shorts and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on the person in the attached photos is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.