Toddlers survive for days after car wreck kills mother

CAMDEN, Ark. — Police are calling it a “miracle” — two young boys were able to survive for days in the Arkansas heat, without food or water, after their mother was killed in a car accident.

Police say, 25-year-old Lisa Holliman, died in a car accident believed to have occurred on Friday or Saturday, Aug. 19 or 20. Her children, ages 3 and 1, weren’t discovered until Monday.

Police say 3-year-old Kylen was found Monday morning walking along an Arkansas state highway. They discovered a car wreck nearby in a ravine, with a 1-year-old child still in his car seat — alive and unhurt.

Both boys were dehydrated but are expected to be OK.