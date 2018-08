Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- More than a dozen train cars derailed late Monday night, Aug. 20 in Wauwatosa. It happened around 10 p.m. just north of the Mayfair Collection near Penzeys Spices.

The train was carrying a non-hazardous material. The battalion chief believes it was some type of construction sand.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the accident.