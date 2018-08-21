Dane County declares state of emergency after record rainfall, widespread flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON — Wisconsin officials have declared a state of emergency due to torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding around Madison.

The National Weather Service estimates that as much as 13 inches (33 centimeters) of rain has fallen in parts of western Dane County on Monday and Tuesday. It has flooded major roads and knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Firefighters were searching a flooded Madison park on Tuesday morning for a man who was swept away by the current after getting out of a vehicle. Evacuations are ongoing in the rural communities of Black Earth, Cross Plains and Mazomanie, which are just west of Madison.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi declared a state of emergency a little before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The declaration qualifies the county for state and federal disaster assistance.