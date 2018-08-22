1 person hurt and cited in crash involving pickup truck, semi in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — One person was hurt in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi that happened Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 21 in Elkhorn.

Police said it happened just before 2 p.m., when both vehicles were headed south on County Highway H, and the semi attempted a left-hand turn onto Coopman Road.

At this point, the pickup truck ran into the back of the semi, and the truck became lodged under the semi’s trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. That person was also cited for following too close.