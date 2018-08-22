× 2 seriously hurt in crash near 60th and Pierce in West Allis; 3rd person arrested

WEST ALLIS — Two people were hurt and a third was arrested following a crash near 60th and Pierce.

Police said the crash involved a car and a pickup truck. An initial investigation has revealed the driver of the pickup truck was headed southbound on 60th and turned in front of the car, causing the crash.

The 78-year-old West Allis woman who was driving the car and her 77-year-old male passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 46-year-old Pewaukee man, was taken into custody for operating with a restricted controlled substance, causing injury.

The case will be forwarded to the district attorney for a review of potential charges.