After receiving applications from around the world, Bruno the ‘extra’ cat goes home with new owners

CHICAGO — After worldwide interest, a 25-pound cat named Bruno has a new home!

The 7-year-old polydactyl cat became an internet sensation because of his hefty size, and because he likes to walk on his hind legs and is described as “a chatty kitty” who meows often. Wright-Way Rescue officials said Bruno has a rather refined lifestyle that comes with a list of likes and dislikes that must be observed. He’s happy to play, but only with his feather wand toy. If you’re going to give him food, don’t just fill the bowl and walk away – Bruno likes pets while he eats. If you forget, he’s happy to meow and stare until you remember. He’s a big boy who drinks lots of water, but never from a bowl in the kitchen where his food is, only from a dish in a separate room.

A Chicago-area shelter received application to adopt Bruno from around the world! A couple from the South Loop neighborhood went the extra mile, and took Bruno home.

They sent in a song called “Gimme that Fat Cat,” written by a member of the Second City Theater, who is a friend of Bruno’s new owners.

“I got a letter of recommendation from my boss. I wrote a letter of intent. I’m going to go home and film interviews, and then a tour of our house. We recorded the song — and it worked!” said Lauren Parish, Bruno’s new owner.

Bruno’s new family said they love him just the way he is, but they still plan to put him on a diet to keep him healthy.