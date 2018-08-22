Case IH unveils new ‘Racine Experience Center’ that includes vintage, modern tractors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Case IH unveiled its new Racine Experience Center at the company factory Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The 20,000 square foot showroom includes a collection of vintage equipment and developments leading to the company's modern tractors.

Visitors can take pictures with Old Abe or a vintage International Harvester marquee. A first-generation 7100 series Magnum tractor shares the space with three different configurations of mid-range and large-frame Magnum 380 tractors. This makes it easy for visitors to appreciate both old and new equipment, recognizing the advancements that have transformed farming as we know it today. An example of these advancements lies in the latest evolution of precision farming and tractor technology to be explored at the Racine Experience Center.

Visitors can commemorate their tour with apparel and accessories at the Case IH store, including items exclusive to the Racine Experience Center.

Case IH Racine Experience Center: Schedule a free tour by calling (262) 636-7273 or send an email to caseihrec@caseih.com