Don’t hug that pug! Animal expert talks about the things humans do that dogs dislike

MILWAUKEE -- National Dog Day is coming up this weekend. So why not show them some love by not doing things they hate! Angela Speed with the Wisconsin Humane Society joins Real Milwaukee to talk about human habits that canines can't stand.

Things Most Dogs Hate

1. Hugging

Wrapping your arms around a dog's neck or body may be perceived as a threat. Most dogs tolerate gentle hugs from trusted humans, but that doesn't mean they actually like them.

2. Petting over the head

The reality is that while many dogs will put up with this if it`s someone they know and trust, most dogs don`t enjoy it. You may notice that even the loving family dog might lean away slightly when you reach for her face to pet her. She`ll let you because you`re the boss, but she doesn't like it. It`s a personal space issue for dogs just as much as it is for us.

3. Not Letting a Dog Sniff and Explore on Walks

Taking a walk outdoors gives your dog a chance to explore the world. Your dog explores the world primarily through scent, then with his other senses (whereas most humans explore the world first through sight). Rushing your dog through a walk without allowing him to stop and sniff (and mark) is unkind. If you think about it, it's like someone dragging you by the arm through your favorite shop without allowing you to stop and look at anything.

4. Dressing them up

Unless you got your dog used to wearing clothing gradually (or as a puppy) there's a good chance your dog hates being dressed up. Many dogs will tolerate outfits or costumes, but most don't enjoy them. Get to you know your dog before you force him into a bunny costume, or consider a simpler bow or cute scarf rather than an elaborate costume.

5. Staring.

Staring at your dog for too long is a no, no - especially, with stranger dogs! To a dog, a stare from another dog, animal or human is rude and can be perceived as a threat. Polite eye contact lasts 1-2 seconds and moves fluidly with other friendly body language. When you think about it, we're uncomfortable when someone stares at us, too.

6. Lack of routine

Some of us may like living a life without rules and routines, but our dogs generally crave the expected. Having a routine such as fixed timings for walking, eating, and playing will make canines happier as they know what to expect throughout the day.