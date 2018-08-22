Four-alarm fire damages Gleason Redi-Mix in Burlington, no injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON -- Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Aug. 22 responded to the scene of a four-alarm fire a Gleason Redi-Mix -- located near Longmeadow Drive and Brookview Avenue in Burlington.

Crews from ten different departments were called out to the scene around 4 a.m.

Officials tell FOX6 News the fire broke out in a machine shed -- which was full of cement trucks and other equipment.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.