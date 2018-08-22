Gas leak forces closure of at least 2 businesses in Mayfair Collection
WAUWATOSA — A gas leak forced the closure of at least two businesses Wednesday evening, Aug. 22.
A We Energies’ spokeswoman said a construction crew working in the area near 112th and Burleigh struck a natural gas line, and We Energies’ crews responded to make repairs.
The situation was resolved around 7:15 p.m.
Officials with Cafe Grace and ABV Social said they were closing for the night, and would reopen Thursday during normal business hours.
43.074764 -88.052856