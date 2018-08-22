× Gas leak forces closure of at least 2 businesses in Mayfair Collection

WAUWATOSA — A gas leak forced the closure of at least two businesses Wednesday evening, Aug. 22.

A We Energies’ spokeswoman said a construction crew working in the area near 112th and Burleigh struck a natural gas line, and We Energies’ crews responded to make repairs.

The situation was resolved around 7:15 p.m.

Officials with Cafe Grace and ABV Social said they were closing for the night, and would reopen Thursday during normal business hours.

Due to a GAS LEAK in our general area of the Mayfair Collection, we will be ***CLOSED*** until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will inform you as soon as we are open again. — Cafe Grace (@cafegracemke) August 22, 2018

Due to a GAS LEAK in our general area of the Mayfair Collection, we will be ***CLOSED*** until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will inform you as soon as we are open again. — ABV Social (@ABVSocial) August 22, 2018

