Gov. Scott Walker: 'Potential for more water' as Dane County cleans up from record flooding

DANE COUNTY — The worst may not be over for Dane County. Record rainfall on Monday, Aug. 20 caused terrible flooding. Now, rising lakes and more rain in the forecast could make the recovery in Madison more difficult.

Torrential storms dumped more than 11 inches of rain on the county Monday overnight into Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and power outages. One man died after rushing floodwaters swept his car into a drainage ditch in Madison.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, twigs and branches could still be seen on street signs and light poles. It is evidence of flowing high water inside a shopping area in Middleton — one of several Dane county municipalities impacted by the heavy rain. Some places saw 13 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. The area is now under a state of emergency.

“The state stands ready to work with the county executive and the municipal governments throughout this area,” said Governor Scott Walker.

Walker surveyed the flooded areas from the air on Wednesday. He offered condolences to the family of the man who died during a news conference and said hopes to visit a number of flooded communities on Thursday.

“There’s the potential for more water,” Walker said.

Forecasts call for a 70 percent chance of rain in Madison on Friday.

The Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the City of Monona and surrounding communities are at high risk.

“We have sand bags moving in that direction. We have sandbaggers there. We will be assessing that situation particularly over the next 24 hours,” Parisi said.

Law enforcement is asking the public to obey road closures.

Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney hails the valiant efforts of first responders who risked their own lives to save countless others when the rain was coming down.

“Their willingness to walk into shoulder deep waters to save a fellow citizen and put themselves at risk,” Mahoney said. “Although we lost one life, one tragic loss in the city of Madison, there were dozens if not more that could have been tragic without the commitment of our public servants.”

If the worst should happen on Friday, officials say they may use reverse 911 to inform any residents that need to be evacuated.