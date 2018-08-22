× ‘How is that even possible?’ Police seek suspect(s) who stole ‘Welcome to Verona’ sign

VERONA — Verona police are looking for the person or persons who stole the “Welcome to Verona” sign at Main and Cross Country Road.

Police said they were notified about the theft on Aug. 13.

This large, custom sign was originally purchased by the “Verona Betterment Organization” approximately 10 years ago, police said.

The estimate to replace the wooden sign is $10,000.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the sign and the individual(s) who took it. If you have any knowledge of it’s whereabouts, or who was responsible for the theft, you’re asked to please contact the Verona Police Department at (608) 845-7623.

If you would prefer to submit a tip, you can call the Verona Police Department Tipster Line at 608-845-6074 to leave an anonymous voice message. To submit your tip by text message, you can text your non-emergency tip to 847411 (TIP411) and enter “Verona” as the first word followed by your message. Next, begin typing your message to start a two-way anonymous conversation between the police department and yourself. Lastly, text the word “Stop” to end the conversation. Somebody stole our Welcome to Verona sign on N. Main St. How is that even possible (?) the sign is huge! If you know anything about the theft or if you recall seeing something suspicious, please contact us. We would love to recover it. pic.twitter.com/sJKM7epI49 — Verona PD (@VeronaWI_PD) August 21, 2018