Lands' End donates $20K to restore trail near North Point Lighthouse

MILWAUKEE — Lands’ End is helping restore a trail near the North Point Lighthouse in Milwaukee.

The company donated $20,000 toward the project.

The trail stretches from the lighthouse at the east end of North Avenue to the lakefront path. It will help people access the lighthouse.

Lands’ End is headquartered in Dodgeville, west of Madison.