Milwaukee Brewers announce 2019 regular-season schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the team’s 2019 regular-season schedule, which begins on Thursday, March 28 vs. St. Louis.

The team opens up with a four-game series at home against the Cardinals before their first road trip of season, a three-game set against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Next season, the Brewers will take on their division rival Chicago Cubs a total of 19 times, including three weekend series at Miller Park from April 5-7, July 26-28 and September 5-8.

According to a press release, the majority of weekday night games at Miller Park will start at 7:10 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening games in April, May, June 4-5, August 26-27 and September will begin at 6:40 p.m.). Most Saturday home games will begin at 6:10 p.m. (May 25, June 8, June 22 and June 29 are TBD). Sunday home games are scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. The majority of weekday day games will begin at 1:10 p.m., except in April (12:40 p.m.), May (12:10 p.m.) and on September 19 (3:10 p.m.).

All game dates and times are subject to change, and road game times will be announced at a later date.

Click here for the 2019 Milwaukee Brewers schedule.