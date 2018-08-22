Paul Rogers pleads not guilty, accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

OAK CREEK — 21-year-old Paul Rogers of Oak Creek pleaded not guilty on Monday, Aug. 20 to a charge of second degree sexual assault of a child — for an alleged incident that happened in June.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called on Aug. 5 to investigate a sexual assault complaint. The alleged victim, a 15-year-old girl, told police at the end of June or early July that Rogers “gave her marijuana,” they walked to the Oak Creek Parkway, and he later “forced himself” on her.

The girl also told police on Aug. 3, Rogers and another unidentified male showed up at her place of employment. The complaint indicates Rogers convinced the girl to “follow him and the unidentified male behind a tree line.” According to the complaint, that is when Rogers began verbally abusing her, “forced her to the ground and forced her arms behind her back.” Rogers also allegedly touched the girl “sexually.”

On Aug. 6, police interviewed Rogers about the allegations. Rogers admitted to the allegations and said he was certain the date was June 29 “because he got paid that day and he was able to buy marijuana with his paycheck.”

If convicted, Rogers faces up to 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines. He is due back in court on Sep. 5.