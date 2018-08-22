‘People are like, wow!’ Proposed 30-story high-rise in Bayside would be among Wisconsin’s tallest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE-- A proposed high-rise could be among Milwaukee's tallest, except it's not planned for Milwaukee. A developer has a 30-story idea for Bayside, which would be the first-of-its-kind in Wisconsin -- and village officials want to know what you think.

Milwaukee-based developer Cobalt Partners has released plans for a project they have dubbed "One North." A video highlights space along I-43 near Brown Deer and Port Washington Road that could include office space, multi-family space and an enormous, 30-story tower. Plans include a common space for shopping and dining, with residents able to enjoy lake views from their balconies.

"I think right now, people are like 'wow,'" said Andy Pederson, village manager.

Pederson said Bayside officials have been in talks with the developer, hoping to re-energize an area that has seen growing vacancies and stagnant property values.

"It's exciting obviously, when someone is going to come into the community, but is it something the community wants? That is a big question," said Pederson.

This project would not just be a big proposal for Bayside. It would be one of Wisconsin's tallest buildings. When compared with Milwaukee's skyline, One North would be just 14 stories short of Wisconsin's tallest tower, the U.S. Bank building -- its height comparable with Northwestern Mutual's new tower, and the soon-to-open 777 high-rise.

In the village, the proposed mixed-use development is getting a mixed reaction.

"I mean, I don't see it. It just doesn't fit the area," one resident said.

"Skyline doesn't bother me that much honestly," another resident said.

Village officials said while the new video is out, they haven't received a formal proposal at this time. They promised there will be plenty of time to review the plans.

The proposed tower would include up to 280 units. The developer said he wants to break ground in late 2019. Village officials said they expect a public hearing in September.

