Police: 1 person transported to the hospital following 2-vehicle crash in West Allis

Posted 12:11 pm, August 22, 2018, by

WEST ALLIS — At least one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning, Aug. 22 following a two-vehicle crash in West Allis.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 60th and Pierce.

According to police, this crash was originally reported as a property damage only crash, but it was later determined that serious injuries occurred during the crash.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.