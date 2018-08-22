Ryder Cup Trophy Tour will stop by Miller Park for Brewers vs. Reds game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Ryder Cup Trophy Tour is topping by Miller Park on Wednesday, Aug. 22 for the Brewers and Reds game.

“The Ryder Cup Trophy Tour will allow fans across the country to celebrate and show support for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, as well as present a rare opportunity to see the iconic Trophy right here at home,” said U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain Jim Furyk. “As we prepare to compete against Europe in one of the most remarkable events in sports, we want to thank our fans by giving them a special chance to connect with the Trophy.”

Along the way, the Ryder Cup Trophy will also make appearances at several high-profile sporting events and golf venues including:

• Aug. 22: Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers (Miller Park)

• Aug. 22: Whistling Straits at Destination Kohler – Host of the 2020 Ryder Cup

• Aug. 25: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears preseason game (Soldier Field)

• Aug. 27: Bethpage Black – Host of the 2024 Ryder Cup

• Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans preseason game (NRG Stadium)

• Aug. 31: Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers (Globe Life Park in Arlington)

• Sept. 1: L.A. Angels vs. Houston Astros (Minute Maid Park)

• Sept. 2: LSU Tigers vs. Miami Hurricanes (AT&T Stadium)

• Sept. 8: USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal (Stanford Stadium)

• Sept. 16: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Heinz Field)