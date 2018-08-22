‘Scratch-baked goodies:’ 3 businesses in Bay View you should check out

Our bread is a return to the “old-world ways” of baking: patiently made by hand using simple ingredients, natural leavening, and long fermentation for intensified flavors and keeping qualities. Troubadour offers Pan Loaves, Boules, Batards, and Baguettes. Doughs include Sourdough, Multi-Grain, Honey Whole Wheat, Sesame Semolina, Raisin Walnut, Challah, and Ciabatta. Each loaf is baked by hand in our custom stone hearth oven, which was shipped from Italy and assembled by craftsmen on site at our Bay View bakery.

About LuLu Cafe (website)

Open since April of 2001, LuLu is an eclectic cafe and bar located in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee. Offering a variety of unique hot sandwiches, salads, and soup, this turn-of-the-century building has become a fun and funky spot for a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner. On warm days and nights, big front windows open onto the triangle intersection of Howell, Kinnickinnic and Lincoln Avenues. LuLu also offers sidewalk dining whenever the weather allows. Chalkboard menus announce the specials of the week. While the menu offers mainly meat-based sandwiches and salads, several vegetarian items are featured and weekly specials frequently provide additional meat-free and sometimes vegan dishes. The always house-made soup changes daily with seafood or vegetarian soups featured on Fridays. A variety of local micro brews, interesting wines, and a wide selection of top shelf liquor for some fun, specialty cocktails are on offer as well.

About The Brass Rooster (website)