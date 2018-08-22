‘Scratch-baked goodies:’ 3 businesses in Bay View you should check out

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Bay View checking out Troubadour Bakery, LuLu Cafe, and The Brass Rooster.
About Troubadour Bakery (website)
Troubadour Bakery is a retail and wholesale bakery located in Milwaukee’s bustling Bay View neighborhood. Our experienced team of bakers craft each piece by hand using only real ingredients. We work every day to bring you the freshest products possible.
Since 1999, we've created all the scratch-baked goodies our customers have come to love in Colectivo cafes: pastries, bagels, muffins, cookies, scones, biscotti, and more. In 2014, building on the skills used to bake our lineup of cafe classics, we introduced a thoughtfully developed line of artisan breads.
Our bread is a return to the “old-world ways” of baking: patiently made by hand using simple ingredients, natural leavening, and long fermentation for intensified flavors and keeping qualities.
Troubadour offers Pan Loaves, Boules, Batards, and Baguettes. Doughs include Sourdough, Multi-Grain, Honey Whole Wheat, Sesame Semolina, Raisin Walnut, Challah, and Ciabatta. Each loaf is baked by hand in our custom stone hearth oven, which was shipped from Italy and assembled by craftsmen on site at our Bay View bakery.
About LuLu Cafe (website)
Open since April of 2001, LuLu is an eclectic cafe and bar located in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee. Offering a variety of unique hot sandwiches, salads, and soup, this turn-of-the-century building has become a fun and funky spot for a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner.
On warm days and nights, big front windows open onto the triangle intersection of Howell, Kinnickinnic and Lincoln Avenues. LuLu also offers sidewalk dining whenever the weather allows.
Chalkboard menus announce the specials of the week. While the menu offers mainly meat-based sandwiches and salads, several vegetarian items are featured and weekly specials frequently provide additional meat-free and sometimes vegan dishes. The always house-made soup changes daily with seafood or vegetarian soups featured on Fridays. A variety of local micro brews, interesting wines, and a wide selection of top shelf liquor for some fun, specialty cocktails are on offer as well.
About The Brass Rooster (website)
The Brass Rooster is one of the country's best custom Hat Makers. We hand block and craft some of the finest mens dress hats available; using only the best available materials in all styles. Our hats are made toorder for the man who wants more than whats available on the shelf.
We are also one of the countries premier hat shops. Offering all the most desired brands of hats at all price points.
We offer full cleaning & blocking services. Clean, fix, repair, replace sweatbands and hand sew custom ribbons. What ever your hat needs, we are the hatters who can fix it. We will not let you leave in a hat that doesn't look or fit right.