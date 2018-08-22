× Selection committee for 2020 Democratic National Convention headed to Milwaukee for visit

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s bid for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will get a closer look next week.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin confirmed representatives from the selection committee will be in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Milwaukee is one of three cities bidding for the convention. The others are Houston and Miami Beach. The convention will take place in July of 2020.

It could bring at least 35,000 visitors and generate between $150 million and $200 million in revenue.