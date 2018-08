Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Several people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, Aug. 22 following a pursuit and crash in Waukesha.

The incident began after deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving. The driver fled.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed near Summit and Elmhurst just before 1:00 a.m. Several occupants fled the scene on foot.

Officials say all occupants were located and taken into custody.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.