‘The smile is coming back:’ Eye-catching roadside attraction returns to its former glory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAFIELD -- After 16 years, the Smiley Barn is back!

"Today the smile is coming back, hence the name, the Smiley Barn," said Diane Nold, store manager.

The iconic Smiley Barn greeted drivers along I-94 in Delafield for decades, until new owners took down the display in 2002.

"I grew up in Oconomowoc, so I remember the old smile," said Nold.

The barn has changed hands once more. It's now the Smiley Barn Toy & Candy Store. Installation of the eyes and mouth began on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

"I think it's all about the community, and that's what we're hoping our store will be. It's going to be more of a destination than just a store," said Nold.

The project was supposed to happen two weeks ago -- but there was a minor hiccup.

"They just didn't think there was enough there to hold the eyes and the mouth, so they went back to the drawing board. I believe made them a little bit lighter, so here we are again," said Nold.

A grand opening for the Smiley Barn Toy & Candy Store will take place Saturday, Aug. 25. There will be a petting zoo, lemonade stand and more.