× Wauwatosa police investigate report of shots fired, medical examiner responding

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Warren Ave. and Church St.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Officials say this is being treated as a crime scene. However, “there is no danger to the public at this time.”

FOX6 News has learned the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been dispatched to the scene.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this story as soon as more information is available.