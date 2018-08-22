‘We are thrilled:’ Fiserv Forum to hold ribbon cutting ceremony, open house on Aug. 26

MILWAUKEE — – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee’s new world-class sports and entertainment venue, will officially open its doors to the community on Sunday, Aug. 26. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. on the plaza outside of Fiserv Forum,.

Following the ribbon cutting, Fiserv Forum will hold an Open House for the community to get its first look inside the arena. Visitors will be able to go on self-guided tours of the venue to see the atrium, the arena bowl, BMO Club, Mezzanine Club, Panorama Club, main concourse, upper concourse and suite level.

This will also be the first time the community can experience Fiserv Forum’s food and beverage program, MKEat, as concession stands throughout the arena will be operational during the event. The Bucks Pro Shop locations inside Fiserv Forum will also be open.

Admission into the Fiserv Forum Open House and Fourth Annual Bucks Summer Block Party presented by Klement’s is free, but visitors planning to attend need to claim their free ticket at www.bucks.com/openhouse.

Fans can then manage their tickets and use them for entry via the free Bucks app. Parking is available in both the Fifth Street Parking Structure and the Bradley Center Parking Structure for just $5.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to be attended by Bucks players Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Donte DiVincenzo, Thon Maker, Khris Middleton and D.J. Wilson, Bucks alumni Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Vin Baker and Michael Redd, Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Senator Herb Kohl, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, Fiserv President and CEO Jeff Yabuki and Bucks President Peter Feigin. The public is invited to attend.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community on Sunday,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “Fiserv Forum will be a place of pride for the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin and we invite everyone to come celebrate the opening together.”

Fiserv Forum will host its first-ever show on Tuesday, Sept. 4, when The Killers perform the Grand Opening concert with Milwaukee natives Violent Femmes. Tickets can be purchased here.