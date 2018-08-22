‘We’re an LGBT-owned restaurant:’ Owners concerned after hate mail shows up at Amilinda in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hate mail was sent to a popular restaurant in Milwaukee. The owners of Amilinda say they were targeted not because of their food, but their sexuality.

The mail came on Tuesday, Aug. 21, and the owners didn't think much of it until they realized it had a disturbing anti-gay message.

At Amilinda in downtown Milwaukee, they're used to good feedback.

"We do have people leave nice reviews online. As they're exiting the restaurant, they tell us what a nice time they had. It just really surprises me somebody would target us this way," said Gregory Leon, co-owner and executive chef.

On Tuesday, a white envelope showed up at the restaurant with the name "Amalinda" typed on the front.

"The fact that there's no return address on there was a little scary," said Leon.

Inside was a large piece of paper copied from a book with a message that didn't sit well.

"Takes parts of the Bible and combines it with dreams that he's had, and he is notoriously anti-LGBT," said Leon.

Leon said he's not certain why his restaurant got the note, but said he's pretty sure it has to do with him and his husband, Orry.

"We're an LGBT-owned restaurant. Clearly, by the text in this, he has an issue with that," said Leon.

Leon said Wednesday he wonders who the mystery sender is, and what that person's motivation might be -- but said he's not going to let this small piece of hat email get in the way of his passion.

"Is this somebody who's come in for dinner? Is this someone who comes in on a regular basis? We wanted to open a restaurant so we could do what we love and be able to feed people and have them come in and relax and make them happy," said Leon.

Leon said he filed reports with authorities. Milwaukee police said they reviewed the note and it wasn't threatening in nature. Leon said he wanted to bring attention to this and see whether other LGBT-owned businesses got similar mail.