× Wisconsin WR Davis, roommate of Cephus, suspended 2 games

MADISON — Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the season.

Coach Paul Chryst announced the suspension Wednesday, two days after Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus was charged with felony sexual assault. Davis is Cephus’ roommate and was identified in the criminal complaint filed by authorities against Cephus and interviewed by police. Davis was not charged.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez announced the indefinite suspension of Cephus, who was accused of misconduct involving two women at his apartment last April. He is charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. In a tweet, Cephus has said he is wrongfully accused.

Chryst said the length of Davis’ suspension could change. The sophomore from Springfield, Ohio, caught 26 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns last season for the fourth-ranked Badgers.