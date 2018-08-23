× 1st case of flesh-eating STD reported in England

ENGLAND — A rare sexually transmitted disease has reportedly popped up in England.

The Lancashire Post is reporting a female patient between the ages of 15 and 25 was allegedly diagnosed with donovanosis, a sexually transmitted disease that causes flesh-eating ulcers on a patient’s genitalia.

The disease is spread through sexual intercourse with an infected patient, or by coming into contact with a patient’s infected ulcer.

It’s typically seen in India, New Guinea, parts of the Caribbean, central Asia and southern Africa.

Antibiotic treatment may stop disease progression, but patients are at risk of a relapse from six to 18 months post-treatment.

The British Association for Sexual Health says there have been no prior cases of this disease reported in the UK.