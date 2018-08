Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A big announcement from the WakeUp family -- and you're invited to the party! Thursday, August 23 is Jessob Reisbeck's last day at FOX6 News. Jessob has taken an opportunity to become a morning anchor in Washington, D.C. Over the last five years, Jessob has been a big part of our morning family. We will miss him.

We are excited and proud to announce that starting Friday, Aug. 24 Carl Defenbaugh will be joining the morning anchor team.