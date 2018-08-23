× Board restores insurance coverage for surgeries for state workers who are transgender

MADISON — A Wisconsin board that oversees insurance for state employees has voted to restore coverage for sex reassignment procedures for transgender workers.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Group Insurance Board voted 5-4 Wednesday to cover sex reassignment surgery and related treatments for transgender people seeking to match their sex to their gender identity. Sex reassignment surgery will be covered for state workers starting Jan. 1.

The board had approved such services in 2016 before reversing its decision in 2017 at the request of Gov. Scott Walker.

The board’s renewed consideration of the coverage came after two transgender workers sued the state last year for not having the benefits. A judge also ruled last month that the state can’t bar the use of Medicaid funds to pay for the surgery.