MILWAUKEE -- On what seemed to be a quiet off-day for the Milwaukee Brewers, they shook up their roster Thursday evening, Aug. 23 -- just as the Pittsburgh Pirates are coming to town to open a three-game series at Miller Park.

Former closer and All-Star Corey Knebel was optioned down to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

In his last seven games, his ERA is 11.37 while losing two games.

No corresponding move has been announced.