Cease-and-desist: Aerosmith's Steven Tyler again demands Pres. Trump stop using the band's songs

BOSTON — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band’s songs at rallies.

Tyler’s attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the president Wednesday, Aug. 22, a day after the song “Livin’ on the Edge” was heard at a President Trump rally in West Virginia.

It’s not the first time Tyler has asked President Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs. Tyler sent President Trump’s campaign two cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band’s music.

The latest letter says by using “Livin’ on the Edge,” the president “is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency.”

Tyler tweeted it isn’t a political issue, he just does not let anyone use his songs without permission.

President Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.