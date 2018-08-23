× Court enters not guilty pleas for Badgers’ WR Cephus on charges he sexually assaulted 2 women

MADISON — Wisconsin Badgers’ wide receiver Quintez Cephus made his initial court appearance Thursday, Aug. 23 on charges he sexually assaulted two women this spring.

Cephus “stood mute” during his initial appearance, and the court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 6. He was ordered to have no contact with the victims, and he cannot share the names or photos of the victims except with his legal counsel.

The court ordered a $5,000 signature bond in each case, which he could be forced to pay if he misses court dates or does not follow the conditions of his release.

Prosecutors charged Cephus on Monday with second- and third-degree sexual assault, both felonies. According to a criminal complaint, two women told investigators that Cephus sexually assaulted them in his apartment April 22.

The 20-year-old Cephus has denied any wrongdoing. He was suspended by the fourth-ranked team indefinitely Monday.

Police say Cephus’ roommate, receiver Danny Davis, was present at the time of the allegations. He has not been charged but was suspended Wednesday for the Badgers’ first two games.