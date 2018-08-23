× Dozens of children’s medications recalled due to possible ‘microbial contamination’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A company that makes homeopathic children’s medicines has recalled 32 products after a small percentage of products tested positive for microbial contamination, according to the FDA.

Some of the products made by King Bio (Dr. King’s) between Aug 2017 and April 2018 tested positive for the contamination. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the company has voluntary recalled multiple products.

“Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.”

The list includes 13 products under the brand name SafeCare RX, which is only used by medical professionals.

King Bio says anyone who has the recalled product should discontinue use and distribution and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.net to return the product. Customers with questions can call 866-298-2740.

List of products included in the recall:

Dr. King’s Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children’s Appetite & Weight

Children’s Appetite Enhance

Children’s Cough Relief

Children’s Fever Reliever

Children’s Growth & Development

Dr. King’s Newborn Tonic

Dr. King’s Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children’s Ear Relief Formula

Dr. King’s Teething

Dr. King’s Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Children’s Cough (SCRX)

Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)