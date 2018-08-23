Family and friends express grief, concern over fatal officer-involved shooting of Mario Hobson

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends came to Milwaukee’s south side on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 23 to share their grief over the fatal shooting of Mario Hobson, 48, by two police officers. They also expressed their concern for how police handled the situation with Hobson.

Hobson was shot in an incident that unfolded near 10th and Burnham on the evening of Monday, Aug. 13.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said it happened around 5 p.m., when officers from MPD’s District 2 were conducting follow-up on a suspect they were seeking who fled from them earlier in the day. That individual, Hobson, was located near 10th and Burnham and officers conducted a traffic stop. Chief Morales said the suspect exited a vehicle with a firearm and shots were fired. He said two officers fired shots, and the suspect died from his injuries at the scene.

Chief Morales said the officers involved are men — one 44 years old and one 27 years old, with 20 years of service and six years of service with MPD, respectively.