‘Free, family-friendly festival:’ Glendale proudly hosts its second-annual Root Beer Bash

GLENDALE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing the second annual Root Beer Bash at Richard E. Maslowski Glendale Community Park.

About the Root Beer Bash (website)

As one of the largest Root Beer producers in the Universe, the City of Glendale proudly hosts its second-annual Root Beer Bash. This free, family-friendly festival will include the Root Beer Olympics, a meet-and-greet with Sprecher’s Root Beer Founder, root beer-themed foods served by local restaurants, vendors, games, celebrity visits, crafts, a Boogie-Down Kids Dance Party, live music by Boomer Nation, and more.

