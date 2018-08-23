Guilty plea: 2nd of 3 convicted in shooting death of city housing inspector, gunned down on the job

MILWAUKEE– The second of three suspects charged in connection with the March 2017 murder of Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz, a city of Milwaukee housing inspector gunned down on the job near 22nd and Cherry has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

Qhualun Shaw, 18, of Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 23 pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder and one count of armed robbery, as party to a crime. He will be sentenced on Dec. 14.

Dashaun Scott, the man prosecutors say was the shooter in the case, was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison plus 15 years extended supervision on July 30. Scott, 19, continues to deny he was the shooter. A jury found Scott guilty of felony murder on May 30.

Prosecutors say the three men, Scott, Shaw and Eric Smiley, were part of a carjacking crew that fatally shot Zyszkiewicz in an attempt to rob him.

“They were doing carjacking and killed a man in the most violent of deaths,” said Michael Lonski, prosecutor, during Scott’s sentencing hearing.

Despite the felony murder conviction, the outcome in court was a win for the defense. Prosecutors were hoping Scott would be convicted of first degree reckless homicide, a much more serious offense.

Scott was also convicted of two other felonies: operator flee/elude officer, bodily harm or property damage and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony.

A handful of heartbroken family members of Zyszkiewicz spoke out at the sentencing hearing. His widow Olah Zyszkiewicz told Scott he took her whole world away.

“I have an ache that is always present and, at times, it is difficult to breathe. I miss his kiss, his touch, his stupid jokes. He does not deserve a second chance. He did not give one to Greg,” said Zyszkiewicz’s widow.

Zyszkiewicz’s daughter said the community lost a role model.

“He thought the world was filled with beauty, but there is no beauty in Scott,” said Heather Zyszkiewicz.

“There is no amount of time that would have satisfied me, because it is not going to bring Greg back, but I’m happy that is at least this,” said Olah Zyszkiewicz.

Scott apologized to the family for his actions.

As for the third suspect in this case, Eric Smiley has a jury trial set to begin in November. He faces these charges:

Felony murder

Armed robbery, as party to a crime

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

Battery, domestic abuse, infliction of physical pain or injury