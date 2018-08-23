× ‘Hang up:’ State warns about scammers posing as utility workers, demanding money for late payments

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are again warning of scammers posing as utility company representatives — demanding money for supposed late payments and required upgrades. They are encouraging you to simply hang up if you receive these calls.

In a news release, the DATCP said they received more than two dozen reports from Wisconsin Public Service customers about these calls in a 24-hour period.

The crooks threaten customers with disconnection of services unless an immediate payment is made — and some of the scammers mention a work order number, truck number and phone number to make their story seem more legitimate. One caller reported being threatened with bodily harm.

While most of these recent reports have been about contacts from fake WPS representatives, DATCP has also received reports about imposter We Energies calls. This scam is very common and con artists will claim to work for whatever utility company services the area they are targeting.

Avoid being tricked by remembering these simple guidelines:

Utility companies will contact you by mail if your account is overdue. They may also call you if your services are at risk of being terminated, but will NEVER demand immediate payment over the phone.

If a caller demands a utility payment by prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer, it is a scam.

Scammers can manipulate your caller ID display to show the local utility company’s name or number when they call.

Contact your utility provider directly using information from your billing statement to inquire about the status of your account and to report the call.

For additional information or to file a complaint, CLICK HERE.